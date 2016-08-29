Doncaster Rovers Belles must be more clinical, says defender Roberts

Doncaster Rovers Belles are still searching for their first FA Women’s Super League 1 points of the season after a 1-0 defeat at Liverpool.

And though defender Rhiannon Roberts was impressed by her side’s resilience under heavy pressure from Liverpool, she admitted they need to be more clinical.

“Sometimes it just felt like wave after wave of attacks but I thought we dealt with it well so in that respect we were pretty pleased to go in at half-time 0-0 and we were still in the game until the end,” Roberts said.

Belles did look like scoring through but home goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain forced into making the save of the game when she dived down low to her right to keep out Katrin Omarsdottir’s shot.

“I was already celebrating when Katrin hit that shot but it was a great save and unfortunately you’ve got to take your chances in this league,” said Roberts.

“Every game we go into we believe we can get points and we are not bothered about who it is we are playing. We showed today that we can go out and put in a performance.

“It was just hard to take as I thought we could have got something from the game.

“We want to compete and stay in this league and I think we are showing week by week that we are getting better. Eventually it will come.”

Thursday’s visit of Sunderland to the Keepmoat Stadium (7.45pm) is a must- win game in Belles’ bid to retain their League 1 status.

This is one most of the games from which they can more realistically expect to gain reward.

Sunderland have six points, as do Reading (whom Belles have still to play twice) and Belles have games in hand on both.

The fixture will beSunderland’s first competitive action for a month.

* To buy tickets to an FA Women’s Super League match near you click here: http://www.ticketstores.co.uk/fawsl/