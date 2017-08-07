Doncaster Rovers Belles discover FAWSL2 2017/18 fixtures

Have your say

Doncaster Rovers Belles will begin their FAWSL2 promotion bid at London Bees next month.

Emma Coates’ side travel to The Hive on Sunday, September 24.

Belles’ last visit there, in 2015, saw them clinch promotion to FAWSL1 - before they were relegated the following season.

The FAWSL season has been switched from summer to winter to move into line with other divisions in Europe.

Millwall Lionesses are the first visitors to the Keepmoat Stadium on October 1.

The first South Yorkshire derby of the season will take place on December 10 when Belles host Sheffield FC Ladies before the reverse fixture on March 28.

Newly-promoted Tottenham Hotspur are expected to challenge for promotion again. They host Belles on November 12 with the return on March 25.

Belles end their season at home to Oxford United Women on May 20.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Jules Draycott is Belles’ first signing of the summer, joining from Sheffield FC Ladies.

The former Belles junior replaces Nicola Hobbs, who left the club by mutual consent, and will compete with Nicky Davies for the gloves.

Midfielder Yasmin Mosby and development players Courtney Wallace and Tilly Hallas-Potts have all departed the club to continue their studies in America.