Doncaster Belles v Watford: Belles aim to get 2017 off to winning start

Doncaster Rovers Belles hope to get 2017 off to a flying start when they face Watford in the SSE FA Women’s Cup at Rossington Main tomorrow (2pm).

Belles had a 2016 to forget after being relegated from FAWSL1, finishing the season with just three points from 16 games.

This year will see the club back in FAWSL2 - but not until September following the return to a winter schedule.

In the meantime Emma Coates’ girls have FA Cup and Spring Series commitments to bridge the gap.

This weekend’s game has been switched to Rossington’s Oxford Street ground due to a clash with the Dons.

Tickets are only available on the turnstiles, priced £6 for adults, £1 concessions and £12 for a family ticket (two adults + two 16 and under). The gates will open at noon.