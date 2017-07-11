Doncaster Belles: Jess Sigsworth determined to repay Belles’ faith

Doncaster Rovers Belles striker Jess Sigsworth wants to repay the club with goals and assists when the new season kicks off in September.

The Doncaster-born forward missed the majority of last year’s campaign in FAWSL1, which saw Belles relegated straight back to FAWSL2, and the subsequent Spring Series after rupturing her cruciate knee ligament last August.

She hopes to be fit for the start of the new season later this year - and is determined to pay back her hometown club for the faith and support they have shown in her.

“My main goal for the upcoming season is to get back in the team,” Sigsworth told Belles’ official website.

“I also want to consistently score goals and provide assists.

“I owe the club after they stood by me through my injury.

“I’m doing my best to come back bigger, better, faster and stronger.

“The competition up top is crucial.

“It’s healthy and keeps us players on our toes and improves everyone’s game.”

Injuries to Sigsworth and her strike partner Courtney Sweetman-Kirk severely hampered Belles as they dropped out of the top flight with just one win to their name all season.

Doncaster finished second in the FAWSL2 Spring Series to Everton, who have since been elected to the top flight.

“It’s been very frustrating being out for such a long period of time,” said Sigsworth.

“I felt I was in good shape before my injury so I feel like that made it a little worse for me.

“The support from my manager, all the staff, the players and our fans have been pivotal in keeping me going. They have been so positive.”