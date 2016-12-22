Young talent will give Morgan comfort if recruitment is tricky

If bringing in players in January’s transfer window proves difficult, Chris Morgan will take comfort from the young talent waiting in the wings.

Chesterfield’s assistant manager says the answer doesn’t always lie in recruitment – developing talent can be a much more satisfying solution.

“If we get to January and we do need to recruit, we identify people and then the difficult bit is trying to get them,” he said.

“You’ve always got to be on the ball and have your eye out for players but we want the lads we’ve worked with them since pre-season to stake a claim for a place in the team.

“Can they get in the team, rather than looking elsewhere all the time?”

Morgan believes the number of players who have progressed from the academy to the first team this season is a feather in the Spireites’ cap.

“If you look this year, I think I’m right in saying it’s been a long time since Chesterfield had this amount of players come through the system,” he said.

“Laurence Maguire, Curtis Morrison, Jake Beesley, Ify Ofoegbu, Ricky German, you’re looking at five players who have come through the system and played in the first team.

“It’s great for the club and for the fans, they look and see we’ve got some of our own boys.

“You never know whether they’re good enough unless you throw them in and see, and the lads who have come in have done okay.”