Wiseman: A change between the ears will lead to consistency

A change in mentality can help Chesterfield put together a more consistent run of form, according to Scott Wiseman.

The defender, one of Gary Caldwell’s first summer signings, wants his side to follow last weekend’s draw with Coventry City with another positive result tomorrow at Crewe.

Alex have set off pretty well this season but they stand in the way of Chesterfield going two unbeaten for the first time this season.

“It’s massive,” said Wiseman.

“This is what we haven’t been able to do so far, off the back of one good win or performance putting together another one.

“That’s what we need to do this week, it’s got to be our main focus.”

The 31-year-old thinks the Spireites’ problem with consistency has between their ears.

But last weekend saw them begin to correct it.

“It’s a mentality thing.

“We need to put in a good half, dominate possession, dominate the game.

“(In previous games) we should be two or three up at half-time and we’re not doing that.

“When we do get punished it just seems to deflate us even more than it should do.

“It’s a mentality thing we need to change, we did change it last week and hopefully it’s changed as a collective.”

Tomorrow Wiseman will come up against a team managed by one of his former international team-mates.

And he says Dave Artell has added a new dimention to Alexandra’s famed style of play.

“I know what Dave Artell is about, I played with him for Gibraltar, I know how he likes to set his sides up, what his style is,” said the Town defender.

“They like to pass the ball but they’ve added that direct route that they’ve maybe not had in recent years, so they can mix it up and change their attack.”