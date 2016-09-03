Wimbledon 2 Chesterfield 1: Late goal sinks Spireites

Chesterfield are still searching for their first win on the road after slumping to their third successive league defeat.

Substitute Dom Poleon’s dramatic stoppage-time winner handed AFC Wimbledon their first positive result of the season after Paul Robinson cancelled out Darius Charles’ own-goal.

Danny Wilson’s men were left to rue a string of missed opportunities to put the game to bed after two second-half Wimbledon goals.

It was back to proper football at Kingsmeadow after the Spireites beat Wolves U23s 2-1 in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.

After a busy deadline day for the club, manager Wilson made just one change to the side that fell to a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Millwall as Reece Mitchell was handed a first league start at the expense of Dan Gardner.

Loanees Conor Wilkinson and Tom Anderson, who impressed during his spell at the Proact last season, started on the bench after their deadline day switches from Bolton and Burnley respectively.

A poor clearance from Ryan Fulton fell to Jake Reeves, who could only shoot straight back at the Spireites shot-stopper.

Miscommunication between Robinson and Clarke almost left Ched Evans with a tap-in.

Both players went for the ball and then left it as it bounced over the keeper’s head with Fuller on hand to clear the danger.

Despite jeering from a large majority of the hosts’ fans Evans looked a danger in the first period.

Tyrone Barnett’s wayward pass was deflected into his path as he pulled his effort wide of the target.

The former Sheffield United man’s quick footwork took him through the Dons’ defence as Clarke was up to the task to parry his powerful effort over.

The Spireites were good value for their 1-0 lead at the break, although the goal came in fortunate fashion.

Sam Hird and Darius Charles challenged for Dion Donohue’s corner with defender Charles glancing into his own net.

After the interval Charles almost gifted the visitors a second as his pass went to the feet of Evans, who fired marginally wide.

The Spireites were made to pay instantly down as Paul Robinson rose highest at the back post to direct George Francomb’s corner into the back of the net in the 53rd minute.

Loanee Wilkinson was a real threat after coming off the bench.

He missed a glorious chance to re-hand Wilson’s charges the lead as his effort rattled the post.

Moments later the youngster’s 30-yard rocket narrowly missed the top corner.

Clarke kept the scores level with a fantastic reaction save to deny Wilkinson’s flick from Gboly Ariyibi’s cross.

But it was Poleon who was the hero as he fired in his third goal this week to steal the points in the dying embers.

Wimbledon: Clarke, Meads, Robinson, Charles, Fuller, Barcham (Poleon, 73), Reeves, Bulman, Francomb (Parrett, 73), Taylor, (Elliott, 73), Barnett.

Unused Subs: Shea, Nightingale, Whelpdale, Kelly.

Chesterfield: Fulton, Donohue, Evatt, Hird, McGinn, Nolan (Anderson, 87), Liddle, Mitchell (Wilkinson, 66), O’Shea, Ariyibi, Evans.

Unused Subs: Gardner, Dennis, Simons, Maguire, Parkin.

Referee: Kevin Johnson

Att: 4,425