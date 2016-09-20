Wilson hopes to have Evans back in the line-up at Bury

Danny Wilson is hopeful that Ched Evans will be back in the Spireites’ line-up when they travel to Bury this weekend.

The striker’s absence was big news before Saturday’s game against Northampton Town at the Proact.

And an alarming rumour that the Welshman would be missing for three months circulated during the game.

At full-time, after Town had won 3-1, Wilson was quick to pour water on that suggestion.

The Chesterfield manager said: “He’s just got a heel injury, he’ll be okay next week I hope.”

With four goals to his credit this season, Evans is the Spireites’ top goalscorer but as it turned out the former Sheffield United man’s absence wasn’t as keenly felt as fans might have feared.

On loan Bolton striker Connor Wilkinson and summer signing Kristian Dennis made their full Proact debuts and between them accounted for all three of Chesterfield’s goals.

It was a surprise to many in the ground that Wilson opted for two men up top, and the man himself suggested Northampton may not have anticipated the move.

“They (Wilkinson and Dennis) gave us something different,” he said.

“ It might have been a surprise to them (Northampton) that Ched wasn’t playing and we changed our formation.

“They didn’t settle very well and we did.

Lofty Wilkinson backed up his recent statements that he prefers the ball to his feet than in the air, showing some very neat touches and scoring the first two goals.

Dennis played the role of the Terrier, forcing defenders to rush clearances and making clever runs all afternoon before getting a touch on Dion Donohue’s shot to claim his first ever Football League goal.

Wilson was delighted with the pair, who both left the pitch to standing ovations.

“Overall the two strikers gelled very well, held the ball up and worked their tails off,” he said.

“They were fantastic for us, took a few whacks but that’s what they expect.”