Wilson determined to end 2016 a high

Chesterfield boss Danny Wilson says he wants to see the whole club lifted going into 2017 by winning the match at Port Vale on Friday night.

The Spireites remain in the relegation zone following the 3-0 loss at Rochdale on Boxing Day, albeit only on goal difference.

Vale, whose manager Bruno Ribeiro resigned after their own Boxing Day defeat at home to Walsall, have failed to win in their last six games, with Wilson determined to extend that run and exorcise the demons of the Rochdale game.

He said: “We hope to get a reaction from the players at Port Vale after what happened at Rochdale.

“Off the back of a fantastic result against Bolton, and then coming up against Rochdale who are up there too on merit, we put the same team out but didn’t perform.

“We have to look seriously at that and work out what happened. It’s happened before this season. We have lots of young players but can’t use that as an excuse - if they want a career in the game then they have to be able to put performances together no matter how old you are and make sure you’re a difficult opposition.”

“Port Vale will be fighting like hell to get a result, and I’m sure they’ll be very competitive and have a real go at us. They had a great start to the season before they dropped and if he’s like he was as a player, their caretaker boss Michael Brown will ensure they’re robust and will have a really good go at us.

“We’ll have respect for them, but go there giving everything we can to get a result. We want to give everyone a lift going into the New Year.”

Meanwhile, with the transfer window about to open on New Year’s Day, clubs will once again be looking to do business to shore up their squads for the remander of the campaign, but Wilson added: “We’ve had no enquiries so far with regard to any ins or outs.

“I expect the players we have out on loan to come back but at this stage I’m not sure what will happen with them so we’ll wait and see.”

With regard to injuries, Wilson added that Connor Dimaio has taken a knock to his knee but it is hopeful he’ll be fit to take part at Port Vale.