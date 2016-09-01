Wilson challenges wantaway Ariyibi not to sulk but to go and spark January bidding war

Danny Wilson says Gboly Ariyibi has the power to spark a January bidding war after a Championship move failed to materialise on transfer deadline day.

The winger was wanted by at least three Championship clubs but none of them were able to meet Chesterfield owner Dave Allen’s valuation of the player.

And although the club have denied that the 21-year-old put in a formal transfer request, Wilson admitted the player might be disappointed with the way things panned out.

Addressing the USA U23 international, who is in the final year of his Proact contract, Wilson said: “We said that if the club didn’t feel the valuation was met then he wouldn’t go anywhere.

“The owner has been brilliant in that respect. He feels that people are trying to pinch him.

“It gives us another three months or so to the next window and he can concentrate soley on playing.

“I feel like that would have been the right decision anyway had Gboly had to make the decision himself. But it was taken out of his hands.

“He might be disappointed which we can understand if he feels he was stepping up a bit, but that’s the nature of football.”

In Wilson’s eyes, Ariyibi’s challenge is to put any disappointment behind him and make himself an even more attractive proposition to bigger clubs in the January transfer window.

The manager said: “He’s seen potential moves scuppered but we’ve seen it with players before.

“If you throw the dummy out and don’t want to play, which I’m not suggesting Gboly will do, there’ll not be many come in for you in January.

“What’s the point in sulking? I’d be quite bouyed if that many clubs came in for me so the bottom line is if he can play as well as we know he can play between now and January, there could be another 10 suitors waiting.

“So the challenge is down to himself now, he’ll be slightly disappointed but with a great deal to look forward to.

“I’m confident with the kind of character he is that he’ll blast it between now and January and we’ll all benefit from that.”

Retaining the pacey wide player is obviously a boost for Wilson’s plans in League One, but he feels the club’s resolve will impress the supporters, even if it’s a financial gamble given Ariyibi’s contract situation and apparent desire to leave.

“In the coming months the value will either increase or go to tribunal and you get compensation for him anyway. That’s the decision the club has made,” said Wilson.

“I’m very happy, as a manager you want to keep your best players.

“From the fans’ point of view I think it’s fantastic.

“It keeps everybody buoyed by the fact that we’re trying to have a little go and when you keep your best players like that it’s very positive.”

Wilson was on tenterhooks late last night, fearing a last minute bid that could prise Ariyibi away and revealed his belief that the player was being told to make a move happen.

“There was a lot of pressure on Gboly from different areas to get himself away, which I don’t think at times was the best advice he could have had,” he said.

“We were fearful something would happen at the 11th hour last night but we didn’t have to deal with it in the end and once the time came the glass of wine came out and we could relax.”