Search

Where did it go wrong for Gary Caldwell at the Proact?

Chesterfield v Wimbledon, manager Gary Caldwell
Chesterfield v Wimbledon, manager Gary Caldwell
0
Have your say

Gary Caldwell lasted just 36 weeks in the position of manager for Chesterfield Football Club.

The former Celtic and Wigan Athletic defender has left the club following a failure to find form with a side he rebuilt in the summer.