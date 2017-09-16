Where did it go wrong for Gary Caldwell at the Proact?

Gary Caldwell lasted just 36 weeks in the position of manager for Chesterfield Football Club.
The former Celtic and Wigan Athletic defender has left the club following a failure to find form with a side he rebuilt in the summer.
