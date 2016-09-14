West Stand at the Proact gets a new name thanks to sponsorship deal

Chesterfield’s new commercial manager has secured a title sponsor for the West Stand.

The Spireites have confirmed today that supporters, directors and the press will now sit in the Van Yard Stand after the local van sales company became a ‘significant’ partner for the club.

This new deal will run until the end of the 2017/18 season.

Chesterfield’s recently appointed head of commercial and marketing Richard Nichols said: “It is fantastic to have an enthusiastic and proactive company like The Van Yard associate their business with us here at Chesterfield Football Club.

“Chris (Allsop, Van Yard MD) has been a pleasure to deal with and we are both genuinely excited about developing a positive and strong relationship over the next two years. They are a local company who already work closely with the RAC which demonstrates their lofty ambitions and that matches what we want to achieve here.”

The Van Yard are based at Arkwright Town and believe that their association with the Spireites will help boost their profile.

Managing director Mr Allsop said: “It is a great privilege to agree this sponsorship deal with the football club.

“We have streamlined our business and moved to new premises this year and the next step is for us to strengthen our commercial exposure in the area. Working with Chesterfield FC will allow us to do this and I look forward to a long and fruitful partnership.”

The club are yet to confirm new deals for the North and East stands after the previous sponsors’ signs were removed.

But the South stand remains known as the Karen Child Stand, thanks to a deal with the former National Lottery winner.