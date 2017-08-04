‘Well prepared and raring to Go-zie’

Chesterfield’s early return to pre-season training will have been worth it if they pick up three points tomorrow in the League Two opener.

The Spireites play host to Grimsby and all of their summer work has been geared up for this moment.

Striker Gozie Ugwu says the new-look squad are aiming to begin life in the division on the front foot.

“We’re looking to hit the ground running,” he said.

“We’ve been preparing, we came in early this pre-seaon and it’s all been in preparation for this game.

“We want to start well on Saturday.”

Ugwu is one of a large number of new faces at the Proact, having signed from National League side Woking where he was top scorer last season.

He’s enjoyed bonding with his new colleagues and believes things are coming together nicely.

“Pre-season has been good.

“I’m getting to know the boys a lot more and I think we’re more of a team now than when we first came in.

“We’re just looking forward to starting the season now.”

The 24-year-old and all four of his potential strike partners have found the net in the summer friendlies and he says the competition for places will help all of them.

“It was good to get on the scoresheet, that’s what all the strikers are looking to do and we’re creating good competition for each other.

“Everyone has been a great help, we’re all just pushing each other to do great things this season.

“Getting goals is what we like to do.”