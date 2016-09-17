Well behaved Spireites expect physical challenge from League One ‘bad boys’ Northampton

League One’s fair play table suggests today’s clash at the Proact pits the well behaved Spireites against the division’s bad boys.

Danny Wilson reveals that he majors on discipline with his players, in view of their small squad.

And he admits Northampton, who have earned 26 cautions, more than anyone else, present a physical challenge.

“It’s something we talked about at the beginning of the season,” said Wilson, whose side have had just 11 yellow cards.

“Ill-discipline is going to cost you points and we can’t afford, with the squad we’ve got, to have any players missing through stupidity.

“Chatting back to the referee, kicking the ball away, silly little things like that, they’re avoidable.

“It’s very important we maintain that.

“It’s not a good boys school, I’m just looking for them to be sensible and not put yourself under pressure when there’s no need to.”

Wilson expects physicality every week in League One, but believes the Cobblers have found success in a hard-nosed style.

“The way they’ve gathered their points already and last season is because of their determination and grit,” he said.

“They might lose one or two players at certain times but they feel they can cover them.”

“But that’s what they are, they’re well drilled in what they do and sometimes if they fall foul of the law I’m not sure they’re too bothered about that.”

Wilson might not be anticipating a game against a free flowing attacking side this afternoon, but he isn’t taking the League One newboys lightly.

Far from it.

“They’ve found their feet very quickly in our League but we’ve got to hold them in the utmost respect,” he said.

“Thirty-one games unbeaten is some feat at any level and it breeds confidence.

“We’ve got to expect a very difficult afternoon, they’re very hard to break down, very organised.

“They don’t have to go out and be this swaggering team with all this flair, they’re very, very good at what they do and we’ll have to be very clever in our approach if we want to break them down.”