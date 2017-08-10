Weir puts three clubs in League Two ‘challengers’ bracket and looks ahead to Notts battle

A man who knows League Two very well expects Chesterfield to be in the promotion hunt come the business end of the season.

New Spireite Robbie Weir has played 142 games in the division and won it previously with Burton.

Having signed a deal at the Proact just a week ago, the 28-year-old already puts Town in the ‘challengers’ bracket for League Two honours.

But he warns that it’s a tough league to predict.

“Ourselves, Luton, Carlisle, teams who were in and around it last season will have a go,” he said.

“But in this league you can’t really see who is going to be up there because anyone can beat anyone on the day.”

What he can say what some certainty is that there won’t be many teams looking to pass the ball on the ground as much as Gary Caldwell’s Chesterfield.

The midfielder appreciates how much the Spireites try to play to feet and doesn’t believe it’s to the detriment of their chances in League Two.

“I’ve played in League Two now for a few years, it goes quite direct with some teams,” he said.

“But we’ve got players in our back four who can deal with that.

“If they can’t live with us passing the ball on the ground, I think we’ll be the ones who come out on top.

“I think we play some great football. I don’t think we play stupid football, but I think we play good, effective football.”

This Saturday Chesterfield look to bounce back from their opening day defeat by Grimsby with a short trip to Notts County.

Weir notes the danger posed by 6ft 2ins pairing Shola Ameobi and Jon Stead, but feels Notts will also be concerned about Chesterfield’s threats.

“Obviously they’ve got the physical presence up top and that will probably be their main strength,” he said.

“But we’ve got our game plan to go there and if they’ve watched us they’ll be worried about us.

“We don’t look into them too much but we’ll go there and give our best account.”