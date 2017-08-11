‘We have the better squad on paper but we have to show it against Notts County’

Gary Caldwell believes his squad is better than Kevin Nolan’s Notts County squad, but wants them to go out and prove it tomorrow.

The Spireites gaffer has encountered Nolan as a player and will come up against him on the touchline tomorrow.

Their Meadow Lane clash will bring a contrast of styles, with Nolan’s more direct outfit hosting Caldwell’s team who like to pass it out from the back.

Caldwell expects a battle.

“I played against him a few times and had enjoyable battles with him,” he said.

“He was an aggressive player but an honest player and I like to think I was similar.

“His teams are very similar to him, they put the ball in the box and make you defend.

“We have to be ready physically and mentally for that challenge.”

Caldwell and Nolan have both watched their sides lose on the opening day of the League Two season, shipping three goals apiece in the process, and exit the League Cup in midweek.

But the Scot insists he has the better group of players and wants them to prove him right.

He says once they pick up some momentum they’ll be a hard team to stop.

“They’ve got a good squad but I’d like to think our squad, on paper is better. We have to go out and show it on the pitch.

“I keep saying to players we have 90 minutes to go and win and we can’t get it back.

“I believe we will learn from our mistakes.

“Once we start picking up results, the way we play, the problems we cause teams will mean we can go on runs.

“We aren’t playing chance football, we’re playing football that can get us consecutive results.”

Chesterfield will be missing Jordan Sinnott from the midfield, the former Halifax man having failed to recover in time from a thigh strain.