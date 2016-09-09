‘We don’t need wholesale changes after three defeats,’ insists Spireites boss Wilson

Chesterfield don’t need wholesale changes to turn their League One form around, because there’s not a lot wrong with the side in Danny Wilson’s eyes.

The manager believes that but for some bad luck in recent games, they wouldn’t be going into tomorrow’s clash with Oldham on the back of three straight defeats.

And while he admits errors have also played a part, he’s backing his squad.

“We’ve tried to face up to what it is, little things letting us down and hopefully we’ll eradicate those,” he said.

“It’s only a lick of paint and some good goalkeeping that’s been against us in the last couple of games, it’s very fine margins.

“There’s not a great deal wrong, I’m not going to make wholesale changes because we’ve lost a couple of games.”

Wilson has had just one absence in training this week in the lead up to the visit to Boundary Park, Connor Dimaio linking up with Republic of Ireland Under 21s.

But one or two players will have fitness assessments today on little niggles.

Wilson added: “Hopefully I’ll have the same squad to choose from and we can continue with the good performances we’ve had.”