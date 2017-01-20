‘We don’t need to sell anyone in January’

Gary Caldwell says Chesterfield don’t need to sell anyone in January, so if players leave it will be because they want to.

Speaking ahead of his first game in charge against AFC Wimbledon tomorrow, the 34-year-old’s words will buoy fans keen to see their favourites remain at the Proact.

“Nobody needs to be sold by this club in this window,” said the new manager.

“If people do leave they will be leaving because are looking to leave or want to leave.

“Anyone wants to be here and work hard and be a part of this then they will be here come the end of this window.”

Chesterfield had been described as a selling club by his predecessor Danny Wilson and former assistant boss Chris Morgan, who admitted that if reasonable bids came in for Town stars, they’d have to just deal with it.

It was player sales that allowed Chesterfield to make a £40k profit in the last financial year, £2m worth of talent departing for new clubs.

The impression Caldwell gives however is that the Spireites are not looking to sell anyone, as long as players are committed to the cause.

“Any outgoings will be people who don’t want to be a part of the club,” he said.

“There will be no outgoings of players who we want to be part of the new regime.

“Anyone who wants to leave it will be of their own accord.”

The Scot also said transfer activity has not been a priority this week, with all eyes on the key League One fixture tomorrow.

But that will change next week when he’ll have a chance to discuss potentially strengthening his squad.

“Everything has been focused on the game, making sure training is right, making sure the players are fully prepared for the challenge that AFC Wimbledon are going to bring,” he said.

“We’ll have that (discussion) next week.”