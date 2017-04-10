Search

VIDEO: Teenager nets first goal for Spireites and it’s a match winner

Chesterfield's forward Joe Rowley (39) in front of the Chesterfield's Karen Child South stand

Chesterfield's forward Joe Rowley (39) in front of the Chesterfield's Karen Child South stand

0
Have your say

Joe Rowley was the hero for Chesterfield on Saturday, netting his first professional goal for the club to see off Port Vale.

The 17-year-old signed pro terms for the Spireites just 24 hours before the match, his third appearance for the first team.

Back to the top of the page