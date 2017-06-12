Search

VIDEO: Spireites sell midfielder to League One outfit

Picture Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD, Football, EFL Sky Bet League One, Sheffield United v Chesterfield Town, Bramall Lane, 30/04/17, K.O 12pm Chesterfield's Jon Nolan battles with United's Mark Duffy Andrew Roe>>>>>>>07826527594

Chesterfield have sold a midfielder they signed for free just a year ago.

Jon Nolan will remain in League One next season even if the Spireites won’t, having agreed a move to Shrewsbury Town.

