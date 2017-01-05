VIDEO: Ref Kettle, who whistled for three penalties in Gills game, takes charge at Bradford

Saturday’s referee at Valley Parade will be Trevor Kettle, a man who incensed the Spireites earlier this season with a controversial penalty decision.

Kettle pointed to the spot three times in Chesterfield’s 3-3 draw with Gillingham back in September.

Town were awarded one of those penalties when Jon Nolan went down in the box, Kristian Dennis converting.

The other two went to Gillingham, the first for a visible shirt tug by Tom Anderson and the second for an apparent shoulder-to-shoulder coming together involving Spireites defender Laurence Maguire and Scott Wagstaff.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas stepped up to convert that 96th minute penalty and rescue a point for the Gills.

Town boss Danny Wilson called the decision a ‘joke’ and ‘pathetic.’

Kettle, who sent off Chesterfield’s Charlie Raglan last year at Swindon, has taken charge of 18 games this season in League One, League Two, the EFL Trophy and FA Cup.

In those games he’s shown 86 yellow cards and two reds, giving him an average of almost five cards per game.

Click here to compare Saturday’s referee with his peers in the League One table of discipline.

The hat-trick of penalties at the Proact are among eight spot-kicks he’s awarded in 2016/17.

The good news for Town is that they’ve only lost three times in their 12 games Kettle has taken charge of.

Saturday’s hosts Bradford are the most disciplined in League One this season having taken just 26 yellow cards and no reds.

Chesterfield have earned 40 cautions and are also yet to have a man sent off in league action.

Check out the division’s bad boys, here.