VIDEO: Nine moments of Lester inspiration as a Spireite hero

Chesterfield v Wycombe.....Spirites Jack Lester score of the third goal celebrates
As Jack Lester becomes Chesterfield’s new first team boss, relive some of his most inspired moments as a Spireites striker.

His 94 goals made him a Town legend and his return is certain to boost morale in the stands.