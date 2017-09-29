VIDEO: Nine moments of Lester inspiration as a Spireite hero

As Jack Lester becomes Chesterfield’s new first team boss, relive some of his most inspired moments as a Spireites striker.
His 94 goals made him a Town legend and his return is certain to boost morale in the stands.
As Jack Lester becomes Chesterfield’s new first team boss, relive some of his most inspired moments as a Spireites striker.
His 94 goals made him a Town legend and his return is certain to boost morale in the stands.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Star means you're ok with our terms and conditions.