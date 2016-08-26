Video nasties for Chesterfield squad

The Chesterfield squad have sat through video nasties this week in an bid to improve their defence of set-pieces.

Both of the goals scored by Shrewsbury in their 2-1 win over Town last Saturday came from a dead ball, and they’ve been studied in depth at the Proact.

Skipper Gary Liddle revealed: “We’ve watched quite a few videos of the goals we’ve conceded.

“We can work all we want on keeping attacks out with play and defending well but games are mainly lost and won on set-plays.

“There were a couple in pre-season, then the Rochdale game and the two at the weekend, they were all brought up.

“It’s something we need to rectify and we will do.”

But no one was playing the blame game, Liddle insisting the video analysis came in the form of constructive dialogue.

“It’s an open thing,” he said. “Everyone has their say. It’s not a rollocking.

“The manager or Chris Morgan will point out errors we made and what we could have done to prevent the situation from happening and we’ll have our say as well.

“It all comes to a good point.”

Ahead of today’s visit of Millwall, Liddle is content with his side’s season so far: “I don’t think we can complain too much, we’ve had a strong start in the league and one we can take confidence from.”