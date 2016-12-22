VIDEO: Gboly gosh...look who’s reffing Town at Rochdale again

It’s unlikely that the referee for Chesterfield’s Boxing Day clash at Rochdale is on Gboly Ariyibi’s Christmas card list.

Carl Boyeson was the man who disallowed two goals and sent Ariyibi off for a pair of ‘dives’ back in January, ironically enough at Rochdale.

Expressing his anger at Ariyibi’s dismissal after that game, which Town still managed to win 3-2, Danny Wilson said: “The first tackle outside the box was an absolute stonewall free-kick, and if the referee watches it again he’ll say he got it wrong - but he didn’t just get it wrong, he got the second one wrong as well.

“What can we do? We can’t appeal against two yellow cards unfortunately, I wish we could.

“Maybe it’s a learning curve from Gboly’s point of view, but when decisions like this are given they have to be explained, some of the decisions today were very poor.”

Boyeson has refereed eight League One games so far this season and dished out 29 yellow cards.

In League Two he’s shown the yellow card 21 times in six matches.

Last season he sent off three players but this season he’s only had to produce the red once so far, dismissing Macclesfield’s Mitch Hancox earlier this month.

He has refereed Chesterfield already in 2016/17, taking charge of their 3-1 win at home to Swindon in August when he dished out four yellows, all to visiting players.

And Rochdale are familiar with him too, he refereed their 1-0 defeat at home to MK Dons earlier this season.