VIDEO: Former Everton youngster can be ‘real asset’ for the Spireites

Gary Caldwell believes teenage striker Delial Brewster can be a ‘real asset’ for the Spireites.
The 19-year-old is one of a raft of new signings by Chesterfield boss Caldwell, who is plotting a League Two promotion charge.
Gary Caldwell believes teenage striker Delial Brewster can be a ‘real asset’ for the Spireites.
The 19-year-old is one of a raft of new signings by Chesterfield boss Caldwell, who is plotting a League Two promotion charge.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with The Star means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.