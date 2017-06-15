Search

VIDEO: Former Crystal Palace and Peterborough United man joins Chesterfield

Chesterfield vs Burton Albion - Jerome Binnom-Williams slots home the winner past Tommy Lee - Pic By James Williamson

A former Crystal Palace and Peterborough United left-back has joined Gary Caldwell’s new-look Chesterfield side.

Jerome Binnom-Williams is a 6ft 2ins defender who was transfer listed by Posh at the end of the season.

