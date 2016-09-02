VIDEO FLASHBACK: Spireites held by AFC Wimbledon in League Two clash

The last time Chesterfield met AFC Wimbledon the two sides shared the spoils at the Cherry Red Records Fans Stadium, also known as Kingsmeadow.

The League Two clash in March 2014 finished 1-1 after George Francomb netted for the Dons on 50 minutes, only for his goal to be cancelled out by Ollie Banks five minutes later.

Of the starting 11 for Chesterfield that day, only four remain with the club, namely Tommy Lee, Ian Evatt, Ritchie Humphries and Jay O’Shea.

The Spireites of course made it back into League One thanks to their title win that season, and they were joined in the division this season by AFC Wimbledon who were successful in last term’s play-offs.