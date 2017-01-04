VIDEO FLASHBACK: Shinner on target as Spireites fight back in late drama against Bradford City

No matter what happens on Saturday at Valley Parade, it’s unlikely to be as dramatic a clash as this one in August 2004.

Dean Windass was on target twice to put Bradford City ahead, before Shane ‘Shinner’ Nicholson pulled a goal back from the penalty spot with little over 10 minutes to go.

Chesterfield threw centre-half Ian Evatt, in his first spell as a Spireite, up front to try and get an equaliser and when he caused havoc in the box, Caleb Folan took advantage to level.

Good work from Jamal Campbell-Ryce then set up the winner, Folan the man to get it with two minutes left on the clock.

The two teams last met at the Proact back in October, when Bradford took a narrow win, despite creating a plethora of chances.

At Valley Parade last season, the Bantams ran out 2-0 winners in the final game of the season, with Sam Hird sent off for Chesterfield.

Chesterfield have lost their last three outings against Bradford City, but did clinch a 1-0 win over Saturday’s hosts when they met in West Yorkshire on 31st March 2015.

Byron Harrison was the man on target for Town that day.