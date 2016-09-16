VIDEO FLASHBACK: Fans fight on the pitch as Kevin Davies’ brace helps Spireites hammer Cobblers

Chesterfield have lost only twice to Northampton Town in the past 23 years.

The Spireites host the Cobblers this Saturday at the Proact, in the first meeting of the two sides since January 2014 when Chesterfield ran out 3-1 winners.

But Northampton bring with them a fine record, having last lost in the league on 19th December 2015.

They haven’t lost away from home in the league since 17th October 2015.

In our flashback match, the final encounter of the 1993/94 season, Northampton were soundly beaten 4-0 at Saltergate in a game marred by fighting on the pitch between the two sets of fans.

Kevin Davies, who went on to star for England, scored twice for Chesterfield, adding to goals from Tom Curtis and Jamie Hewitt.

The scoreline was repeated in 2002, when a first-half double from Chris Brandon plus a strike from Glynn Hurst gave the home side a three goal lead by the break.

Hurst added a very late second to complete the victory at Saltergate.