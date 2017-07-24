VIDEO: Fans meet the Spireites and youngsters showcase skills at Proact

Have your say

Young Chesterfield supporters got a chance to meet their new heroes yesterday at the club’s open day.

The first team squad and manager Gary Caldwell were on hand to meet fans and sign autographs at the Proact.

A young fan gets an autograph.

Caldwell also took part in a question and answer session about his new-look squad and the League Two season.

Those who attended were treated to exhibitions of skill by the club’s Emerging Talent Centre and academy youngsters.