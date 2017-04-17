Search

VIDEO: Down and out – nine bad days at the office for Chesterfield

Oxford Utd's forward Conor McAleny (11) and his team mates celebrate. Picture by Stephen Buckley/AHPIX.com. Football, League 1, Chesterfield v Oxford United; 25/02/2017 KO 3.00pm Proact stadium; copyright picture; Howard Roe; 07973 739229

Oxford Utd's forward Conor McAleny (11) and his team mates celebrate. Picture by Stephen Buckley/AHPIX.com. Football, League 1, Chesterfield v Oxford United; 25/02/2017 KO 3.00pm Proact stadium; copyright picture; Howard Roe; 07973 739229

0
Have your say

Chesterfield’s relegation to League Two has been confirmed.

The Spireites have endured a torrid season for the most part and nine results in particular stick out as truly bad days at the office.

Back to the top of the page