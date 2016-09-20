VIDEO: Chesterfield’s ex Man City trialist has ‘a bit of class and a good left foot’

Former Manchester City, Walsall and Port Vale midfielder Paul Marshall was a trialist in Chesterfield’s reserve side this afternoon.

The 27-year-old, who played at Halifax with current Spireite Dan Gardner, was named in the starting XI for Ritchie Humphreys’ reserves at York City.

He began his career with Manchester City, from where he was sent out on loan to the likes of Blackpool and Aberdeen.

His first senior goal was a long range free-kick in a 2-1 defeat by Chesterfield while a Port Vale player.

Marshall has played in the Championship, twice, League One and League Two but since 2012 has plied his trade in non-league.

Most recently he’s been with Bradford Park Avenue in the National League North.

Former Halifax team-mate Jamie Jackson says Marshall is a ‘good player.’

The ex Spireites prospect said: “He’s got a good football mind on him, he’s left footed with a good bit of class about him too.”

Another former team-mate, Matlock’s Alex Pursehouse, played with him at Bradford Park Avenue.

Pursehouse revealed: “He’s technically very good and has a really good left foot.

“He didn’t play much at Bradford though as he was injured a fair bit.”

Another trialist, Gary Taylor-Fletcher, was making his second appearance for the reserves today, while Jacquill Hill – formerly of Ilkeston – was in goal.

The reserves lost the game 3-1, having taken the lead.