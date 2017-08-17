Veteran impressed by Spireites young gun’s potential

Have your say

Chris O’Grady has backed a striker 13 years his junior to show his potential for Chesterfield.

Ricky German came off the bench against Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup and has impressed the vastly experienced O’Grady.

The 18-year-old has been prolific for the club’s youth team and reserves, and found the net for the first team in pre-season.

He also scored in Chesterfield’s friendly win over Handsworth in midweek and O’Grady hopes his elders will help push him on.

“He’s a very good young player,” said the 31-year-old.

“The players that are more experienced can hopefully help him.

“When he does get his chance he’s got the potential to take it.

“He’s not fazed by being on the pitch.”

German has 10 senior appearances to his name, compared with the 468 on the CV of former Owl, Blade and Miller O’Grady.