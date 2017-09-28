Ugwu keen to learn from boss-in-waiting Lester

Chesterfield striker Gozie Ugwu is keen to learn from a man who hit the net 94 times in Spireites blue.

The 24-year-old says he’s ready to work hard for Jack Lester, who the club hope to unveil as their new boss before Saturday’s game against Cheltenham.

Supporters’ imagination has been well and truly captured by this week’s news and Ugwu understands Lester’s status at the Proact.

“Obviously he’s a legend at this club and for him to be coming in, a striker as well, it’s great,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to learning from him and I think all the boys are really.

“We know we’ve got a lot of work to do and need to stick together and work hard.”

Ugwu is yet to find the net in competitive action this season, but says he’ll keep battling until he does get that little bit of luck he needs.

“I think every striker needs that, a goal to get the confidence going,” he said.

“It’s not a situation I haven’t been in before, I’ve just got to keep working hard, putting in performances and as long as you’re doing that you’ll get the rub of the green at some point.”

Chesterfield had hoped to unveil Lester as their manager on Wednesday, but a snag involving the recruitment of his number two forced the club to delay.

Former Doncaster, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United man Lester has worked as a coach in Forest’s youth set-up for the past three years.

He started out with the Under 18s and has risen through the ranks to take charge of the Under 23 side.

Last season he had a brief spell in a caretaker role, looking after the Championship club’s first team.

He inherits a Spireites squad low on confidence, with just one win in 12 outings this season.

They sit second bottom of League Two on the merit of a slightly better goal difference than Forest Green Rovers.

Lester was present at the Proact for Tuesday night’s disappointing 3-2 defeat by Yeovil Town.