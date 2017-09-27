Ugwu comes to defence of fellow attacker

Gozie Ugwu has come to the defence of one of his fellow under-fire Chesterfield attackers.

Chris O’Grady, along with several others, has come in for criticism from some quarters this season but strike partner Ugwu insists the veteran is putting his all in for the team and hasn’t had it easy up front.

“Chris is working hard,” said Ugwu after the Yeovil defeat.

“It’s been difficult for him, especially playing up top by himself for a lot of the season and just players playing off him.

“It’s not as easy as it looks, balls are coming at you.

“He’s a big guy, he relies on service and you could maybe say he’s not had as much service as he should have.”

Ugwu believes O’Grady isn’t alone in trying his hardest for the Chesterfield cause, despite the poor results.

“It’s been difficult for everyone, that’s why the results haven’t been going for us like they should have,” he said.

“Throughout the team the effort is there, everyone is putting in 100 per cent every game.

“Sometimes it’s just not going for us.

“We need something to go our way but as long as we keep working hard, as long as we put in the effort and don’t let our heads drop it will turn around.”