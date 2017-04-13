Town hope to have fan favourite back for pre-season training

Chesterfield hope to have Tommy Lee back for pre-season training, after a nightmare season.

The stopper has missed the whole campaign after shoulder surgery.

Gary Caldwell said: “He’s working hard in the gym strengthening his shoulder.

“The pain is gone it’s just all about strength now and hopefully he’ll be back for pre-season training.”

When Caldwell first arrived he gave Lee some time away from the Proact to rest and recover.

The manager feels the custodian is an important figure around the dressing room however.

“He’s another one in and around the place, fantastic character, club means a lot to him, would be great to have him out there but it’s great to have him in the club,” he said.