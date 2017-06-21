Tommy Lee ready for pre-season return but Town won’t rush him

Chesterfield will take their time with Tommy Lee as he attempts to come back from a 12-month injury nightmare.

The goalkeeper missed the entire 2016/17 season thanks to shoulder surgery and resulting complications.

Spireites boss Gary Caldwell is yet to have the luxury of a fit and available Lee.

The stopper, who has played 366 times for the club since arriving in 2008, has been preparing for pre-season and according to Caldwell is set for a return to the training ground.

But the Scot won’t rush him: “He’s ready to do full training but we’ll obviously look at him along with the physios and make sure we take it slowly.

“We need to make sure he is right. We’ll keep an eye on him.”

Lee and recent addition to the Proact goalkeeping ranks Joe Anyon, are to be heavily involved with the outfield players this summer.

Caldwell is looking forward to seeing Lee in action.

“Dukey will deal with him on the goalie side but they’ll be working with the team as well in terms of passing, making sure they’re buying into the way we’re trying to play.

“I’m looking forward to working with him because it’s been frustrating, not having him since January.”