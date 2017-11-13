‘They made the decision to take our player off’ - Lester less than impressed with Hird ruling

Every day is a school day but at Swindon Jack Lester wasn’t exactly over the moon to add to his knowledge of the game’s laws.

Chesterfield’s Sam Hird was in a first half clash of heads with Harry Smith, but while the Swindon man had to be replaced, Hird was seemingly fine to continue.

He didn’t emerge for the second half, however, in unusual circumstances.

Lester explained: “Their club doctor, I must be honest I wasn’t aware of this ruling, he said our player was unconscious - referring to something he thought he’d seen on the video.

“Our player said he definitely wasn’t, our physio said he definitely wasn’t, he answered all the questions.

“I think their physio got involved, which was unusual and then they made the decision to take our player off, right on the stroke of half-time – we didn’t have time to speak to our players, organise it and sort set-pieces out.

“And I think that was reflected in the first two minutes of the second half (when Swindon scored).”

Lester’s issue wasn’t with the doctor’s concerns, but that the Spireites camp had no say.

“I think the club doctor was acting in the interests of the player, he’s got to protect the safety of the players, I understand that.

“The problem I have was that we were in not in agreement on the decision, he was not knocked out and Sam told us that, our physio told us that and they had the final say on it.

“We spoke to the referee but we were forced to bring a player off who was fine.”

Although Swindon did take the lead early in the second half, Chesterfield fought back to take control with goals from Kristian Dennis and Jak McCourt.

A controversial penalty deep into stoppage time at the end of the game allowed the hosts to snatch a point.