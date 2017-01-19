‘There was no open chequebook at Wigan,’ says Caldwell who has kept tabs on targets

Gary Caldwell admits he was very well resourced as Wigan boss but denies there was an open chequebook policy for recruitment.

The new Chesterfield manager insists he has experience of working within a budget, something he’ll have to do well given the financial restrictions at the Proact.

Danny Wilson often spoken of the one in, one out transfer policy at Chesterfield and Caldwell says he’s well briefed on the club’s financial issues.

“We’ve spoken at great length about the finances and I understand that,” he said in reference to the resources afforded to his predecessor.

“Everyone thinks I had this open chequebook in Wigan which is far from the truth.

“We had a lot of resources compared with a lot of League One clubs but I had to work with a budget so I know how to do that.

“This one is less than I had at Wigan but I’ve no problems working with that, working with the club and more importantly working on the training pitch with the players we’ve got and making them better.”

Caldwell has less than two weeks left in the January transfer window but has kept up to speed with potential targets during his two and a half month period of unemployment.

He’s keen to see what the current squad have to offer as well before he makes big changes however.

“It’s something I tried to keep involved in football, keep an eye on while I was out of the game to make sure if an opportunity came around I was ready,” he said.

“I’ll speak with Chris (Turner, director of football) and we’ll look into that.

“But the players here, from what I saw on Saturday, there’s a lot of good players here and we have to give them an opportunity.”

Club director Ashley Carson has said that the new boss already has ideas on players he wants to bring in but also wants to try and improve the players already at the Proact.