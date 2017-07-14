Teenage pair have impressed the boss

A pair of Chesterfield FC youngsters have been impressing the boss and cementing their status as first team prospects.

Teenagers Charlie Wakefield and Ify Ofoegbu both looked the part in Town’s opening pre-season game at Sheffield FC.

Manager Gary Caldwell is excited by both talents.

“Charlie has been with us (the first team) since day one and every day he impresses us more,” he said.

“Ify just got drafted in a few days before the game and I thought he was excellent in the second half.

“They’re both young players who have a big future and will continue to be in and around the first team.”