TEAM NEWS: Chesterfield FC v Oldham Athletic

Dan Jones makes a return to the Chesterfield starting line-up alongside three of the five new signings made this week.

Defender Jones has been out since August while new recruits David Faupala, Liam Grimshaw and Sadiq El Fitouri make starts.

Spireites: Fulton, Jones, Evatt, Gardner, Evans, Faupala, Nolan, Donohue, Anderson, Grimshaw, El Fitouri.

Subs: Allinson, Angel, Mitchell, Dennis, Simons, Maguire, Brown.

Latics: Ripley, Wilson, Gerrard, O’Neill, Flynn, Holloway, Taylor, Hunt, Fance, Clarke, McLaughlin.

Subs: Law, Reckord, Banks, Ngoo, Osei, Green, Obadeyi.

Follow the action as it happens via the Derbyshire Times’ dedicated Spireites feed on Facebook.