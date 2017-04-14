TEAM NEWS: Caldwell’s men out to make it three games unbeaten against Southend

Chesterfield will attempt to go three games unbeaten for the first time this season when they host Southend at 3pm.

Gary Caldwell has named an unchanged side for the visit of the Shrimpers.

There is a new face on the bench however, academy youngster Charlie Wakefield among the substitutes.

Chesterfield: Stuckmann, McGinn, Jones, Hird, Anderson, Maguire, Dimaio, Gardner, Donohue, Rowley, Dennis. Subs: Fulton, Angel, Ebanks-Blake, Mitchell, Simons, Grimshaw, Wakefield.

Southend: Walton, Demetriou, Thompson, Ferdinand, White, Atkinson, Wordsworth, Timlin, McLaughlin, Cox, Ranger. Subs: Bexon, O’Neill, Amos, McGlashan, Hines, Robinson, Fortune.