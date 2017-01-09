Striker returns to the Proact

Chesterfield striker Sylvan Ebanks-Blake has returned to managerless Chesterfield following the conclusion of his loan spell at Shrewsbury Town.

The veteran, who was signed by Dean Saunders in the summer of 2015, made just five starts for the Shrews since joining on loan at the start of September.

Ebanks-Blake was unable to find the net in any of his seven appearances, his last goal coming in his only Proact action this season, an EFL Trophy game on 30th August.

Last season he scored 10 goals in 37 matches for Town, but fell out of favour following the departure of Saunders, Danny Wilson critical of the front man’s hunger.

He’s one of 19 players out of contract at the Proact this summer.