Squad update: Good news for Angel, bad news for Tommy, Anderson back with Burnley

Gary Caldwell’s first pre-match press conference as Chesterfield boss revealed good news and bad news for long term injury victims.

Angel Martinez appears to be very close to contending for a starting place in the first team, having last began a League One game in August 2015.

But goalkeeper Tommy Lee, who had hoped to return from shoulder surgery before Christmas, is more likely to make a comeback next season.

Caldwell has been brought up to speed on the remnants of an injury crisis that has plagued Town this season.

There seems to be light at the end of a very long tunnel for a number of players.

“I’ve spoken to him (Roger Wylde, head of sport science and medicine) about the injuries and the work those players are doing,” he said.

“Dan Jones won’t be available yet, the signs are good that he’ll be back to fitness soon.

“Angel Martinez was a long term injury and he got 90 minutes on Tuesday which was great.

“He’s fit.

“Paul McGinn is still recovering from his hamstring and is still slowly coming back to full training.

“From an injury point of view we don’t have too many out and it’s all positive about those carrying little niggles.”

The bad news comes for a fan favourite however, custodian Lee potentially missing the entire 2016/17 season.

He had shoulder surgery in the summer but has had complications and the latest has knocked him back again in his attempt to add to his tally of 366 games as a Spireite.

Having played more than 50 games in each of the last three Chesterfield campaigns, it will be a bitter blow for the 31-year-old to sit out this season.

“He’s working extremely hard with Roger and the medical team,” said Caldwell.

“He’s had a couple of complications with his shoulder injury and we want to take it slow and make sure that when he comes back he is 100 per cent ready to play and to train.

“That’s one that will probably be a bit longer term.

“Possibly next season.”

And defender Tom Anderson, who was stretchered off in alarming scenes having suffered a head injury against Coventry last week, is going through concussion protocols at parent club Burnley.

Caldwell expects to have him back with the squad next week.

“He’s been back at Burnley this week for tests to check his concussion,” said the manager.

“He won’t be available for tomorrow but hopefully next week he’ll be back for training and then available for the next game.

“Obviously with a head injury, and he had one at the end of last season as well, we have to be very careful.”