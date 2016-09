Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Were you at the Proact on Saturday to witness Chesterfield’s 3-1 win over Northampton Town.

If you were, you witnessed the end of the Cobblers’ 31-game unbeaten streak in league action.

Chesterfield FC v Northampton, fans gallery

Take a look at our gallery to see if you were photographed by our man in the ground.

For the weekend’s match analysis click here