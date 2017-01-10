Spireites will speak to legend Davies

Chesterfield will speak to Kevin Davies, after the club legend offered his support in the wake of Danny Wilson’s sacking.

The 39-year-old said this week that he had told caretaker boss Ritchie Humphreys he was willing to help out in any way he could, and also spoke to a club director to offer assistance.

Ashley Carson, who is running the club, confirmed: “He has contacted the club and we’ll have some conversations with him.

“He’s highlighted one or two areas he could maybe help with, potential consortiums, he’s got a lot of contacts.

“We will talk to him.

“He’s held in a special place by Chesterfield fans.”

It is not clear if Davies, a UEFA A Licence holder, has put his name in the frame for the managerial vacancy.

Davies is currently 16/1 to get the job with SkyBet.

Chesterfield have begun putting together their shortlist for the job and hope to appoint within a week or so.