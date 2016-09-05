Spireites to install match day sensory room for supporters with autism

Chesterfield Football Club are to cater for supporters affected by autisim when Northampton Town visit the Proact later this month.

The Spireites will invite a number of fans to try out a sensory room during the game on Saturday 17th September.

A current hospitality suite in the Community Stand will be installed with multi-sensory equipment, to offer a therapeutic experience for people with sensory impairment.

Local firm Rompa specialise in the design and manufacture of the equipment and will be kitting out the room.

Chesterfield FC Community Trust are behind the idea and will work with Accessible Derbyshire - a charity working to improve the lives of disabled people, their families, friends and carers.

John Croot, CEO of the Community Trust, said: “We are delighted to be working with Accessible Derbyshire on this project and we are also exploring other ways that we can raise awareness of autism.

“I would like to thank Trevor Marples from TM Accounting, who has agreed to make the hospitality box available.”

Gillian Scotford, one of the founders of Accessible Derbyshire, praised the club for the initiative.

“The Proact Stadium boasts some fantastic facilities for people with disabilities - including a Changing Places facility - and we are keen to promote the great work being done by the club in this way,” she said.

There are a limited number of places available in the sensory room, which will be free to enter, and a buffet will be provided.

Anyone interested in booking places should email Gillian or Jane via info@accessiblederbyshire.org or phone Gillian on 01246 419377.