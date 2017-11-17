Spireites to discuss ticket price policy following Price of Football survey

Spireites chief executive Michael Dunford says he will look at the club’s ticket pricing policy after a report found they have the most expensive adult season tickets in the league.

The annual BBC Price of Football survey revealed fans will have to fork out £345 for the cheapest adult season ticket at the Proact, with only Swindon charging the same amount or more across the division.

It compares to Barnet (£324), Notts County (£310), Grimsby (£305), Coventry (£299), Exeter (£299) and Yeovil (£295).

Newport County offer the cheapest adult season tickets in the league at £195.

Mr Dunford said: “We’re mindful of the findings and the ticket pricing is something that I will discuss with the board between now and the end of the season.

“I think that our discounted prices are generally comparable with most clubs. We do have a high uptake of family season tickets and working with the Community Trust, we provide regular discounted ticket deals.

“The most worrying fact to come out of the survey is the decreasing number of 16-20-year-olds who are engaged with football.

“We as an industry need to address this because, unless we’re careful, we’ll have a missing generation of fans.”

A one off matchday ticket at Chesterfield also represents one of the most expensive in the division, with the cheapest ticket costing £20.

Wycombe (£13) Colchester (£14.50), Crawley (£16), Exeter (£16), Forest Green Rovers (£16), Cambridge (£16), Carlisle (£16), Cheltenham (£16), Stevenage (£17), Yeovil (£17), Morecambe (£17), Lincoln (£18), Luton (£18), Newport (£18), Barnet £19, Swindon (£19) all offer cheaper individual tickets.

The most expensive one off matchday ticket at the Proact costs £24.

Colchester are the most expensive at a suprising £29, followed by Coventry and Morecambe (£26) and Barnet and Yeovil (£25).