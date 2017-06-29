Spireites striker ready for ‘war’

Whether defenders want to go to war or play it smart against Chesterfield next season, Gozie Ugwu says he’s more than ready.

The 24-year-old stands at 6ft 1ins and carries a solid frame, adding a much needed presence to a Chesterfield frontline that recently lost the physical threat of Ched Evans.

Ugwu’s arrival comes in time for Town’s League Two re-entry.

He’s not fazed by the potential battles with big, burly defenders.

“Thankfully with my size I can handle that,” he said.

“It’s not something I’m really worried about.”

But nor is he satisfied with the label of ‘target man’ – the former Yeovil Townand Wycombe Wanderers man thinks he can play a bit too.

“If anything I can play both sides to the game,” he said.

“Whether it’s a physical war or if he (boss Gary Caldwell) wants to play football on the floor, I can mix it up so I’m looking forward to doing that.”

Ugwu might have been signed from non-league Woking, where he was top goalscorer, but he has experience of Leagues One and Two.

In 79 EFL games he has netted 11 times and north of the border he scored seven in 18 games for Scottish League One Dunfermline.