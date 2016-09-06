Spireites still expect to host England internationals despite FA U-turn over Ched Evans

Chesterfield still expect to host England youth international games at the Proact, despite an FA U-turn over the signing of Ched Evans.

The Proact was due to host a European Championship qualifier between England Under 21s and Norway, but the Football Association switched the game to Colchester when the Spireites signed Evans.

Town’s striker is due to face a retrial over a rape allegation in October and it is believed the FA were concerned about criticism should they field an international side at the ground where he plays his home games.

Their decision to move the game disappointed Chesterfield, but the club don’t believe it signals a breakdown in their relationship with the FA.

And they hope to host more England games in the future.

Chief executive Chris Turner said: “The FA took the decision at that time, which was obviously disappointing.

“We have since talked to The FA about staging future international fixtures at the Proact Stadium so we look forward to working with them again.

“We have successfully staged a number of international fixtures at the stadium and we enjoy an excellent relationship with The FA.”

Evans served time in jail for rape before his conviction was quashed earlier this year.

On the field he has found the net four times for the Spireites this season despite a four-year absence from competitive football.

The club have kept the Welsh international out of the spotlight as much as possible, making him unavailable for interview in the lead up to his retrial.